Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Malayalam news channels Asianet News, Media One

I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Malayalam news channels Asianet News, Media One

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Sources said the two channels had written to the ministry seeking revocation of the bans, following which it was lifted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News [Video]Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News

WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THOSE WHO HAVE COME FROM BANGLADESH AND HAVE BEEN VOTING IN ELECTIONS ARE CITIZENS OF INDIA AND THEY ARE NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published

Pastor turns church into haven for those in need [Video]Pastor turns church into haven for those in need

A San Diego pastor was on the verge of becoming one of those victims and almost lost his church. Instead, he found a unique way to embrace the oncoming change and gave his ministry new life.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One

The channels were suspended for 48 hours over their coverage of last month's communal violence in Delhi, with the official orders saying they covered events on...
IndiaTimes

Ban on channels invites criticism

Media One to fight ban legally, Asianet says it was not informed before taking channel out
Hindu Also reported by •RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Deepanshunoni

Deepanshu Arora RT @PTI_News: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One, both Kerala-based television news channels back on air: Sources 6 minutes ago

Indianbybirth3

Indianbybirth RT @the_hindu: The Centre today lifted the 48-hour ban imposed on Friday on two Malayalam news channels for reportage that could “enhance c… 6 minutes ago

veluchamyt1

veluchamy thirumalai RT @IndiaToday: The ban on Asianet News was lifted at 1.30 am, while the ban on Media One was lifted at 9.30 am on Saturday. https://t.co/n… 6 minutes ago

manavnautiya

Manav Nautiyal RT @suhasinih: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/plXirfJIdC 6 minutes ago

7krpt

Sawan Kumar Pandey RT @the_hindu: Just in | I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on #AsianetNews and #MediaOne, both Kerala-based television news channels back on a… 8 minutes ago

vivekwTOI

Vivek Waghmode Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/ZOe5I4jGkq via @timesofindia 9 minutes ago

DrJwalaG

Dr Jwala Gurunath #DelhiViolence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One Ban coz they questioned RSS & alleged Del… https://t.co/E2x75djprE 14 minutes ago

IndiaToday

India Today The ban on Asianet News was lifted at 1.30 am, while the ban on Media One was lifted at 9.30 am on Saturday. https://t.co/ny89spDfoa 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.