PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with Jan Aushadhi Yojana beneficiaries

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
News video: PM Modi turns emotional as paralysis patient narrates experience| OneIndia News

PM Modi turns emotional as paralysis patient narrates experience| OneIndia News 02:38

 PM Narendra Modi turned emotional when a beneficiary of the Centre's Jan Aushadhi scheme narrated her experience and broke down calling PM Modi as akin to agod for her. Watch his reaction.

Stay away from rumours, consult doctors, avoid handshakes: PM Modi's guide to tackling Coronavirus

Moreover, Modi also interacted with the with owners of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna.
DNA


