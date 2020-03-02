Global  

BJD announces candidates for 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Patnaik, who is the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), nominated Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta for the Rajya Sabha polls.
Rajya Sabha poll: BJP expects to win 12-13 seats on March 26 election

In the Rajya Sabha polls on March 26, DMK and AIADMK are expected to get three seats each. JDU, BJD, and RJD are expected to get two seats each. TMC is expected...
