CAA, NPR, NRC not just issues of Muslims: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
In a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, Owaisi said: "The rulers are not concerned about falling GDP or economy. But they are more concerned about CAA. CAA, NPR, and NRC.
Recent related videos from verified sources

'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests [Video]'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra organised a demonstration in Delhi in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The demonstration was held in Delhi's Maujpur, near Jaffrabad which..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published

‘Don’t support any law that divides people’: Akhilesh Yadav on CAA, NRC & NPR [Video]‘Don’t support any law that divides people’: Akhilesh Yadav on CAA, NRC & NPR

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav spoke at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020. He spoke against the CAA, NPR and the proposed NRC and said that no member of the Samajwadi Party will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CAA, NPR, NRC not just issues of Muslims, says Akbaruddin Owaisi


IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

