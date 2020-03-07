Global  

Delhi violence: Key accused Shahnawaz arrested in Dilbar Negi's killing

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The body of the victim, Dilbar Negi, was found mutilated in Brijpur on Feb 26, two days after violence rocked northeast district of Delhi.
