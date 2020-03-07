Global  

MP: Class 10 paper mentions PoK as 'Azad Kashmir'; 2 officials suspended

Saturday, 7 March 2020
The opposition BJP on Saturday hit out at the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh after a class 10 question paper of the state board referred to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK) as "Azad Kashmir".
Madhya Pradesh board question paper dubs PoK as 'Azad Kashmir'

India has maintained that the 'Pakistan occupied Kashmir' is an integral part of India.
DNA

Madhya Pradesh: Class X question paper refers PoK as ‘Azad Kashmir’; CM orders action


Indian Express

