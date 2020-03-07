Thackeray urges UP govt to allot land for Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya, Sena gives Rs 1cr for Ram Temple
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray while talking to media in Ayodhya reiterated that his party distanced BJP and not Hindutva. Thackeray also urged Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi government to allot a piece of land for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya.
