Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on International Women's Day

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the International Women's Day and also quoted the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi as stating that "woman is immeasurably man's superior".
