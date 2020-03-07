Global  

International Women's Day: President confers Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 to 15 women

DNA Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society.
International Women's Day: President Kovind to present 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to inspirational women


IndiaTimes

IAF's first women fighter pilots get Nari Shakti Puraskar

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to IAF's first women fighter pilots, Mohana Jitarwal, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth, on...
IndiaTimes


