Apni Party: J&K get a new political party headed by ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A new party called Apni Party was launched in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari as its president. The party will include 30 members, including 22-23 ex-legislators/ministers from various political parties such as PDP, NC, Congress and Democratic Party Nationalist.
