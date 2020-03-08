Apni Party: J&K get a new political party headed by ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, ends 18 year-old journey with the Congress | Oneindia 03:42 IN A BIG JOLT TO THE CONGRESS PARTY, JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA JOINED THE BJP TODAY IN THE PRESENCE OF BJP PRESIDENT JP NADDA, ENDING HIS 18 YEAR-OLD JOURNEY IN THE CONGRESS. FORMER RAJASTHAN CHIEF MINISTER AND BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY VICE PRESIDENT VASUNDHARA RAJE WELCOMED HER NEPHEW AND FORMER CONGRESS...