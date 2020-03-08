Global  

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded to ED custody till March 11

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested under money laundering charges, was remanded in the
Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 11 by a Mumbai court on Sunday. Kapoor, 62, was arrested by the ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here around 3 am on Sunday as he was allegedly not...
News video: ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges 01:19

 Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before a local court today. On Friday, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence. Reserve Bank of India put...

ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house [Video]ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house

ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded in police custody on money-laundering charges

An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank Ltd in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on...
Morning Digest: New cases of COVID-19 reported from Ladakh and Tamil Nadu, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested, and more

