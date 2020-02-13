Allahabad HC reserves order on plea challenging posters of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad high court on Sunday reserved its order on a plea challenging the state government's move to put up posters of people asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests.

