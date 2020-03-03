Global  

Bomb blast survivor, artisan, mason, mushroom farmer: Meet the women who took over Narendra Modi's Twitter

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last week that seven women would be taking over his social media accounts on Women’s Day. Among the panel of women posted on behalf of the prime minister is a bomb blast survivor, a water activist, food activist, mason who builds toilets for the poor, craftswoman, artisan and a...
Recent related news from verified sources

Women, be self-reliant: Arifa's message on PM's Twitter handle

Kashmiri woman Arifa Jan, who has spun a success story of her own through revival of the Valley's Numdah handicraft, on Sunday tweeted on Prime Minister Narendra...
IndiaTimes

International Women's Day: Women achievers share their inspiring stories on PM Narendra Modi's Twitter account


IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

