Bomb blast survivor, artisan, mason, mushroom farmer: Meet the women who took over Narendra Modi's Twitter
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last week that seven women would be taking over his social media accounts on Women’s Day. Among the panel of women posted on behalf of the prime minister is a bomb blast survivor, a water activist, food activist, mason who builds toilets for the poor, craftswoman, artisan and a...
The epidemic of violence against women must prompt the “same level of horror” and swift action as other crises, ministers have been told. Labour’s Jess Phillips read out the names of more than 100 women murdered by men in the last 12 months, with MPs in the House of Commons listening in...