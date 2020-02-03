Global  

Delhi Police to deploy 1,600 traffic personnel to ensure safe Holi for motorists

Zee News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Over 170 traffic pickets and the district police will be deployed to ensure a peaceful and safe Holi celebration on Tuesday.
