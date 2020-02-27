Gujarat University students’ elections held, counting today

Himanshu Kumar RT @NSUIBihar: Students of PM Modi's hometown rejected BJP's dividing policies & chosen the ideology of united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 s… 13 seconds ago

Gaurav Baviskar RT @srinivasiyc: The youth rejects Modi's Gujarat Model of hate and communalism. Heartiest congratulations to the most progressive student… 17 seconds ago

Neeraj Rawat NSUI💎 RT @NSUIDelhi: Students Rejected BJP dividing policies & chosen united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats in Gujarat University Senate Electi… 23 seconds ago

Rabindraprasad RT @INCIndia: Congratulations to @nsui for winning 6 out of 8 seats in the recently held elections in Gujarat University. Students across t… 40 seconds ago

Karunakar Reddy NSUI RT @NSUIChandigarh: Students Rejected BJP dividing policies & chosen united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats in Gujarat University Senate E… 1 minute ago

Karunakar Reddy NSUI RT @Neerajkundan: Students Rejected BJP dividing policies & chosen united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats in Gujarat University Senate Ele… 1 minute ago

Karunakar Reddy NSUI RT @nsui: Students of PM Modi's hometown rejected BJP's dividing policies & chosen the ideology of united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats… 2 minutes ago