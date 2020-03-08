Global  

Coronavirus in India: 'People will be prosecuted for hiding their symptoms'

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The number of Coronavirus cases rose to 39 in India on Sunday, after a couple and their son, who had flown from Italy last month and evaded airport screening, and their two relatives tested positive in Kerala, prompting the state authorities to warn of strict action, including prosecution, against those hiding travel history and...
