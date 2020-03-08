Coronavirus in India: 'People will be prosecuted for hiding their symptoms'

Priyanshu Singh RT @HaramiParindey: *Coronavirus positive people all over the world* China: The government will quarantine us U.S. : we should self quara… 10 seconds ago ❌King Creole❌ In India, Some People Believe A Cow Poop Bath Will Protect Against Coronavirus https://t.co/W2hHrlkTCw via @chicksonright 20 seconds ago Ali Umair People in countries like Pakistan and India are just praying that the extreme summer heat catches up before the cor… https://t.co/lYXrs4APSY 3 minutes ago Amaresh Singh Coronavirus shutdowns will save people but hunger will kill them: Saamana https://t.co/P8cSUAYo9s https://t.co/a5uxIOsJDU 6 minutes ago Mahishini Colonne 🏳️‍🌈 RT @IsharaMadhu: In a bid to combat the spread of COVID19, India SC will introduce court proceedings through vide video conferencing to avo… 10 minutes ago Anurag Yadav RT @sharmasupriya: “More people died of TB in India last week than the entire global death toll of COVID-19 to date.” Not an argument for… 10 minutes ago