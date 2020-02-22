Global  

UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls up Akhilesh Yadav on ‘security breach’ by SP worker during PM Modi’s visit

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
In a surprise development, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called up his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressing concern about a “security breach” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Chitrakoot.
