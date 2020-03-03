Amid Coronavirus outbreak, pharmacist steals masks, medicines worth Rs 35,000 in Pune; arrested

Monday, 9 March 2020 () *Pune:* Amid the coronavirus scare and the increased demand for surgical and N95 masks, a pharmacist from a reputed hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city has been arrested for allegedly stealing masks and other medicines worth over Rs 35,000, police said.
Union Health Minister advised people to remain calm amid coronavirus fear. Harsh Vardhan suggested precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus. Harsh Vardhan said that people with good health do not require masks. "Those who are suffering from cold or cough must wear masks," he added. So...
Pharmacists have seized on the coronavirus outbreak to argue they should be allowed to hand out some medicines without prescriptions to ease the burden on GPs.