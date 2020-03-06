Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus outbreak: Three-year-old tests positive in Kerala; total cases in India now at 40

Coronavirus outbreak: Three-year-old tests positive in Kerala; total cases in India now at 40

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
*Ernakulam:* A three-year-old boy in Ernakulam in Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients to 40 in India.

The boy had returned from Italy with its parents at the Cochin International airport on an EK 503 flight on March 7 morning, officials said.

"After universal...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS 03:21

 5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE TODAY MORNING IN CONNECTION WITH A MONEY-LAUNDERING PROBE AGAINST HIM AND OTHERS....

Recent related videos from verified sources

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total number of confirmed cases..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News

AS THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS SPRUNG INTO ACTION TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY, THE MAIN ISSUE THAT IS NOW BECOMING A CAUSE OF WORRY FOR THE GOVERNMENT IS THAT THE PEOPLE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3-year-old boy tests positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, total cases in India now 40

The condition of the child who is under observation and is undergoing treatment at the hospital is stable.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Indian ExpressBBC Local NewsCBC.caNew Zealand HeraldMid-DayIndiaTimes

Rabbi of shul at center of NY coronavirus outbreak tests positive

Rabbi of shul at center of NY coronavirus outbreak tests positiveRabbi Reuven Fink was under home quarantine, having come into contact with a 50-year-old congregant who is currently in a critical condition due to COVID-19 ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •BBC Local NewsReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sntlangothi

Spirit😊🚿 RT @latestly: Coronavirus: Total Cases in India Rise to 43, Global Count of COVID-19 Positive Cases Hit 1,05,586 @WHO @COVID19Update @coron… 37 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY Coronavirus: Total Cases in India Rise to 43, Global Count of COVID-19 Positive Cases Hit 1,05,586 @WHO… https://t.co/27OusJyfc0 45 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY Coronavirus: Total Cases of COVID-19 in India Rise to 43, Jammu Woman and Three-Year-Old Kid From Kerala Among Infe… https://t.co/ViQ7y3iwsh 1 hour ago

ranaalikash

Afeef Ibn Albra Five fresh coronavirus cases, including three who evaded screening on return from Italy, were reported in Kerala, p… https://t.co/9EY0AsbsMa 2 hours ago

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH https://t.co/2U7WYXc7yB Shared by Indian Express android app. Click here to download https://t.co/54fKrKAAvv 2 hours ago

Dil_Aawara

My country is full of idiots RT @IndianExpress: A 3-year-old in Kerala and a patient in Jammu and Kashmir are among the latest confirmed coronavirus cases in India. The… 2 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine #LiveUpdates | Health Ministry says cases of #coronavirus have risen to 42, with one case each reported from Delhi… https://t.co/K9r3DHxleK 3 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express A 3-year-old in Kerala and a patient in Jammu and Kashmir are among the latest confirmed coronavirus cases in India… https://t.co/13G8FikOLZ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.