63-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir
Monday, 9 March 2020 () *Jammu:* A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. This raises the number of cases in the country to 41. Officials in Kochi on Monday said that a three-year-old child tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala.
Connecticut officials announced Sunday the first confirmed coronavirus case, a 40- to 50-year-old patient from Wilton, Conn., now being treated at Danbury Hospital. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
(Natural News) A 61-year-old religious woman whom the media is now referring to as a Korean “typhoid Mary” has reportedly exposed thousands of fellow... NaturalNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald