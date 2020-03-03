Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 63-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir

63-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
*Jammu:* A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. This raises the number of cases in the country to 41. Officials in Kochi on Monday said that a three-year-old child tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala.

The woman, who had...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of Infection

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of Infection 00:41

 Connecticut officials announced Sunday the first confirmed coronavirus case, a 40- to 50-year-old patient from Wilton, Conn., now being treated at Danbury Hospital. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Family of coronavirus patient breaks quarantine [Video]Family of coronavirus patient breaks quarantine

The father of a woman who has a presumptive-positive case of coronavirus took one of his daughters to a school function on Saturday night.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:52Published

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesian woman becomes 12 Victorian COVID-19 case

A 50-year-old woman visiting from Indonesian has become the 12th person to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Victoria.
The Age Also reported by •Hindu

Doomsday cult member exposes thousands of other "end of days" worshippers to coronavirus

(Natural News) A 61-year-old religious woman whom the media is now referring to as a Korean “typhoid Mary” has reportedly exposed thousands of fellow...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Alexand92155558

Alexander #CoronaAlert #COVID2019 #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #BREAKING 63-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Jammu, ma… https://t.co/gGqPJ6DMzF 3 minutes ago

greatairi

🏁मनोज शर्मा🏁 RT @DrJwalaG: #Coronavirusoutbreak :3-year-old tests positive in Kerala , total cases now 42. 63 yr woman from Jammu and Kashmir . 400 peop… 7 minutes ago

invincible6_

A M I T RT @PTI_News: 63-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Jammu, making her first confirmed case in Union Territory: officials 8 minutes ago

AnuThom0111

Anu Thomas RT @Outlookindia: A 63-year-old woman tested positive for #coronavirus in Jammu, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir h… 13 minutes ago

BABB70

[email protected] @HealthMedicalE1 @Nidhi 63-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Jammu, making her first confirmed case… https://t.co/DHSwY67ZZ5 19 minutes ago

DrJwalaG

Dr Jwala Gurunath #Coronavirusoutbreak :3-year-old tests positive in Kerala , total cases now 42. 63 yr woman from Jammu and Kashmir… https://t.co/VHB0gvM9Mb 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.