Allahabad HC orders removal of hoardings by UP govt featuring anti-CAA protesters

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Allahabad high court on Monday ordered to remove the hoardings put up by Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photos of those who were accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Sunday, the court had reserved its judgment on the verdict.
