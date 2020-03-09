Allahabad HC orders removal of hoardings by UP govt featuring anti-CAA protesters Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Allahabad high court on Monday ordered to remove the hoardings put up by Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photos of those who were accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Sunday, the court had reserved its judgment on the verdict. 👓 View full article

