Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Sensex 2,345 points down

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Sensex 2,345 points down

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Equity benchmark indices came under the bearish grip during the afternoon on Monday as risk sentiment worsened in global stocks due to spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) and a sharp plunge in oil prices.

Oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices amid falling...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Talking Points: Are Minnesota Hospitals Ready For Coronavirus?

Talking Points: Are Minnesota Hospitals Ready For Coronavirus? 02:01

 In tonight's talking points, Esme Murphy asks the hard questions about the coronavirus, specifically are Minnesota hospitals ready if there is a major outbreak? (2:01). WCCO 4 News at 10 – March 8, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

NJ Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out [Video]NJ Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged across the Tri-State Area over the weekend. New York declared a state of emergency, Connecticut announced its first case, and New Jersey is dealing with..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published

Firefighters rescue suspected coronavirus patients after hotel in southern China collapses [Video]Firefighters rescue suspected coronavirus patients after hotel in southern China collapses

Firefighters rescue trapped people after a hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients collapsed in southern China. The video, filmed in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on March 7, shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex plunges 1,100 pts, Nifty at 10,704; YES Bank gains

Indian benchmark indices continued to open in the red on Monday (March 9) due to huge fall in crude oil prices and rising cases of coronavirus with the BSE...
Zee News Also reported by •RTTNewsReuters IndiaIndiaTimes

Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex plunges over 2,000 pts as coronavirus, falling oil prices trigger global equity rout

The fall on Monday was attributed to heightened volatility in global markets amid concerns over novel coronavirus outbreak in major markets.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesBusiness Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bthomas_Indian

Dreaming The Peace RT @INCIndia: Given the Yes Bank crisis & the Coronavirus outbreak, the markets are coming tumbling down. Do the PM & FM have any plan in p… 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.