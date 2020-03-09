Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Sensex 2,345 points down
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Equity benchmark indices came under the bearish grip during the afternoon on Monday as risk sentiment worsened in global stocks due to spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) and a sharp plunge in oil prices.
Oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices amid falling...
Indian benchmark indices continued to open in the red on Monday (March 9) due to huge fall in crude oil prices and rising cases of coronavirus with the BSE...