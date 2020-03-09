Global  

Top News of the Day | March 9, 2020: Coronavirus cases in India rise, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt and more

DNA Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Here are top news of the day, March 9, 2020: Confirmed coronavirus cases in India, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt, bloodbath on D-Street and CBI raids on locations linked to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.
 As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it. Next we discuss some precautions that need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus especially keeping in mind the festival of Holi...

