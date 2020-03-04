76 people who came in contact with fourth coronavirus patient in Delhi advised home quarantine
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Seventy-six people who came in contact with the fourth patient of coronavirus in the national capital have been advised home quarantine, according to the Delhi health department. The fourth patient did not have a history of travelling abroad and contracted the disease after coming in contact with an infected Paytm employee, Delhi health department officials said.
