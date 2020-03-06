Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Naming and shaming anti-CAA protesters: Congress, SP, BSP hail Allahabad High Court order to Yogi government

Naming and shaming anti-CAA protesters: Congress, SP, BSP hail Allahabad High Court order to Yogi government

Zee News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said,  the Allahabad High Court has taught a lesson to the Uttar Pradesh government on the rights of the common man.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Allahabad High Court orders UP Govt to remove hoardings showing anti-CAA protesters | Oneindia News

Allahabad High Court orders UP Govt to remove hoardings showing anti-CAA protesters | Oneindia News 01:48

 THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT ORDER ON THE POSTERS PUT UP BY THE YOGI GOVERNMENT SHAMING THOSE ACCUSED IN THE ANTI-CAA CLASHES IN THE STATE Has LEFT THE UP GOVERNMENT RED FACED AS THE COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News [Video]Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published

Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE CAPITAL AND ASKED THE AUTHORITIES TO SUBMIT A COMPLIANCE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Allahabad HC directs Yogi govt to take down posters with photos, info of anti-CAA protesters

On Sunday, a bench headed by Allahabad High Court Chief Justice had termed as "highly unjust" the putting up of posters with personal information of protesters.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

Kiran Bedi welcomes High Court order on Puducherry SEC appointment

The Madras High Court had dismissed a writ petition challenging the Lieutenant Governor’s decision to reject the nominee of the Cabinet for the State Election...
Hindu


Tweets about this

knittingknots

Sue Stone Indian state ordered to remove billboards 'naming and shaming' anti-government protesters https://t.co/dtMOB33lQp 22 minutes ago

ChanderkNar

SwachhbharatPossibleWhenEveryCitizenAffordIt RT @ABPNews: #AntiCAAProtests : #AllahabadHC Orders Removal Of Hoardings Put Up By #UttarPradesh Govt In ‘Name & Shame’ Case https://t.co/R… 32 minutes ago

GargApurva

apurva garg Indian State Ordered to Remove Billboards 'Naming and Shaming' Anti-Government Protesters https://t.co/6TbjQpnfXm 56 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Indian state ordered to remove billboards ‘naming and shaming’ anti-govt protesters https://t.co/rTCAHO7xwn 2 hours ago

LoudBreather

sdhr nryn gkwd RT @punarutthana: https://t.co/9JQlImGL6z If #PrayagrajHC interferes in executive decisions & orders to remove hoardings,then @myogiaditya… 2 hours ago

khany25

yoko tsuno RT @EconomicTimes: Allahabad High Court slammed UP govt’s move to put up roadside banners naming and shaming several citizens facing recove… 3 hours ago

ACSouthAsia

South Asia Center The top court in #India’s most populous state ordered authorities on Monday to remove large displays of the names,… https://t.co/fDmQNvpHef 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.