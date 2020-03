All ministers of the Kamal Nath cabinet resigned following a lengthy meeting at the CM’s house on Monday night after 17 MLAs, including six ministers, belonging to the Jyotiraditya Scindia faction had flown to Bengaluru . Congress sources said Scindia could be considering a deal with BJP . There were reports that MP CM Nath could recommend dissolution of the assembly if the crisis wasn’t resolved.

