Shivraj Singh meets Amit Shah on Madhya Pradesh, BJP to send key leader to Bhopal

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Sensing an opportunity to dislodge the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh with MLAs of the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp in a rebellious mood, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday night. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the meeting, which began...
News video: Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56

 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES. BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS...

IFFA 2020, scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh postponed due to coronavirus [Video]IFFA 2020, scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh postponed due to coronavirus

IFFA 2020, scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh postponed due to coronavirus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

Watch: Digvijaya Singh Vs Shivraj Singh Chouhan on poaching politics [Video]Watch: Digvijaya Singh Vs Shivraj Singh Chouhan on poaching politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP’S Shivraj Singh Chouhan were involved in a fierce war of words over the ‘poaching politics’ in Madhya Pradesh. Digvijaya Singh said that BJP wanted to send..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:55Published


Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Not interested in toppling Madhya Pradesh government

*Bhopal:* Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh is the internal matter of the Congress...
Mid-Day

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid Madhya Pradesh tussle

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the...
Zee News

ashwaniattrish

ashwani attrish RT @EconomicTimes: Sensing an opportunity to dislodge the Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh with MLAs of the Jyotiraditya Scin… 4 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Sensing an opportunity to dislodge the Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh with MLAs of the Jyotiraditya… https://t.co/LxRWOoknJO 40 minutes ago

ndsharma

ndsharma MP crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Amit Shah, BJP to send state in-charge to Bhopal https://t.co/To31kdyQzG via @economictimes 3 hours ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @indiatvnews: Former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi… 6 hours ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline MP crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Amit Shah, BJP to send state in-charge to Bhopal https://t.co/7AqvfsazRR 12 hours ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (MP crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Amit Shah, BJP to send state in-charge to Bhopal) has been publis… https://t.co/07NSAZA7zA 12 hours ago

AnonymousPatr17

Anonymous Patriot RT @tech_shout: MP crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets BJP's Amit Shah and sends state director to Bhopal https://t.co/Ex2hnCCGmC https://t… 12 hours ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews MP crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Amit Shah, BJP to send state in-charge to Bhopal https://t.co/9CiaQcLtqs 13 hours ago

