Hopefully, Madhya Pradesh's political crisis would be resolved, says Sachin Pilot

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Amid the political crisis to Kamala Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said he was hopeful that leaders would able to resolve their differences to fulfil the promises made to the electorate. Pilot, who is in Delhi, in a tweet said: "I am hopeful that the current crisis in...
News video: Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56

 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES. BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS...

