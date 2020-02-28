Global  

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to the nation

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of 'Holi'. The President and the Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish the countrymen.
