Holi 2020: Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani extend greetings as people celebrate the festival of colours
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () On the occasion of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend his greetings to the nation. Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote: Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour and joy. May this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen, read Modi's...
Holi festivities have begun in India. UP’s Mathura witnessed a massive gathering on ‘Chhoti Holi’. People thronged Banke Bihari temple to celebrate Holi. ‘Dol Utsav’ celebrations are underway in Kolkata. Huge crowd gathered to witness traditional dance performances. In Amritsar, people...
NARENDRA MODI WELCOMED US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AT MOTERA STADIUM IN AHMEDABAD. PM MODI BEGAN WITH THE CHANT OF BHARAT MATA KI JAI FOLLOWED BY A SHOUT OF "NAMASTE TRUMP". THEN PM MODI GOT THE CROWD TO..