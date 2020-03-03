Yogi Adityanath government not to take down hoardings, to challenge High Court order
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () *Lucknow:* The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has not removed the controversial hoardings, naming and shaming those accused of violence during protests against the citizenship laws, despite the high court order. Sources said that the Chief Minister has asked the law officials to prepare a petition challenging the...
THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT ORDER ON THE POSTERS PUT UP BY THE YOGI GOVERNMENT SHAMING THOSE ACCUSED IN THE ANTI-CAA CLASHES IN THE STATE Has LEFT THE UP GOVERNMENT RED FACED AS THE COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE...