Yogi Adityanath government not to take down hoardings, to challenge High Court order

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
*Lucknow:* The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has not removed the controversial hoardings, naming and shaming those accused of violence during protests against the citizenship laws, despite the high court order. Sources said that the Chief Minister has asked the law officials to prepare a petition challenging the...
News video: Allahabad High Court orders UP Govt to remove hoardings showing anti-CAA protesters | Oneindia News

Allahabad High Court orders UP Govt to remove hoardings showing anti-CAA protesters | Oneindia News 01:48

 THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT ORDER ON THE POSTERS PUT UP BY THE YOGI GOVERNMENT SHAMING THOSE ACCUSED IN THE ANTI-CAA CLASHES IN THE STATE Has LEFT THE UP GOVERNMENT RED FACED AS THE COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE...

Naming and shaming anti-CAA protesters: Congress, SP, BSP hail Allahabad High Court order to Yogi government

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said,  the Allahabad High Court has taught a lesson to the Uttar Pradesh government on the rights of the...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath over hoardings by UP govt featuring anti-CAA protesters

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over hoardings with names, addresses, and...
IndiaTimes

