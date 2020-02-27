Global  

IAF Globemaster with 58 Indians returns from coronavirus-hit Iran

Zee News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
An Indian Air Force (IAF) military aircraft carrying the first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from coronavirus-hit Iran landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force station on Tuesday (March 10).
Coronavirus: IAF aircraft returns from Wuhan with 76 Indians, 36 foreigners [Video]Coronavirus: IAF aircraft returns from Wuhan with 76 Indians, 36 foreigners

An IAF military aircraft returned with 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Thursday. The flight returned to the national capital and the evacuees were being taken to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published


IAF evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims from coronavirus-hit Iran landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force station on Tuesday. They were fetched by Indian Air...
DNA

Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Air Force's C17 leaves for Iran to evacuate Indians

Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster has left for Iran to evacuate Indians stranded in the country as the coronavirus pandemic spreads in the west Asian country....
DNA

