Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Shah

Hindu Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday,  just a day
News video: Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56

 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES. BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS...

‘Do it’: Kamal Nath on Jyotiradiya Scindia’s agitation threat over loan waiver [Video]‘Do it’: Kamal Nath on Jyotiradiya Scindia’s agitation threat over loan waiver

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath responded to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s agitiation remarks and said the latter should go ahead with it.

Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: In game of resignations, BJP may have upper hand

After Jyotiraditya Scindia faction’s apparent coup on Monday, chief minister Kamal Nath held a closed door meeting with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh,...
IndiaTimes

MP govt crisis live: BJP calls meet of MLAs

Amid reports of infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and allegations of poaching, Jyotiraditya Scindia and at least 17 MLAs who are believed to be...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

dsrana159

# SupportCAA RT @TimesNow: Former M.P CM & BJP leader @ChouhanShivraj holds a key party meet amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. @JM_Scindia &… 3 minutes ago

Vivek09411119

Vivek RT @republic: From Digvijaya's poaching claim to Scindia reaching PM's house: How the MP crisis exploded https://t.co/KIBGdS3Lo7 6 minutes ago

pppjain

CA PP Jain MP political crisis live: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Amit Shah.This is called traitor.Well this was expect… https://t.co/yjgPITTfQF 6 minutes ago

SubodhDharkar

Subodh Dharkar🇮🇳 Madhya Pradesh political crisis: In game of resignations, BJP may have upper hand 👍 https://t.co/VHeEizP7FM 8 minutes ago

IndiaObservers

IndiaObservers Madhya Pradesh has plunged into a political crisis after 17 MLAs of the ruling Congress party #MadhyaPradeshCrisis… https://t.co/uZUyJxggQb 11 minutes ago

MuthuRamamoorth

Muthuraj Ramamoorthi TIMELINE OF MP POLITICAL CRISIS #REPUBLIC @republic https://t.co/yx6WZ5U4Pf 11 minutes ago

republic

Republic From Digvijaya's poaching claim to Scindia reaching PM's house: How the MP crisis exploded https://t.co/KIBGdS3Lo7 13 minutes ago

