As 2 test positive for coronavirus, kin admitted in Pune hospital

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
*Pune:* A day after two patients tested positive for novel coronavirus in Pune, district authorities on Tuesday said their family members have been admitted in Naidu Hospital here and their samples sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the two Covid-19 patients...
