Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Don't like playing Holi? You will find these memes relatable!

Don't like playing Holi? You will find these memes relatable!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Holi is celebrated to bid adieu to the winter and welcome the spring season. Revelers usher in this festival with delicious food and drinks alongwith colours fights and water balloons with you near and dear ones.

It is all fun and games when you like playing Holi, but if you are someone who doesn’t playing with colours and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.