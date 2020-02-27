Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Jyotiraditya Scindia > Scindia betrayed people's trust, ideology: Ashok Gehlot

Scindia betrayed people's trust, ideology: Ashok Gehlot

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused Jyotiraditya Scindia of betraying the trust of people and ideology, saying people like him cannot thrive without power and the sooner they leave the better it is. "Joining hands with the BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leader's self-indulgent political ambitions," he added.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Most People Think Technology Is Moving Too Fast, Survey Says [Video]Most People Think Technology Is Moving Too Fast, Survey Says

Most People Think Technology Is Moving Too Fast, Survey Says According to a survey conducted by American public relations and marketing consultancy firm Edelman, 60 percent think technology is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published


Tweets about this

NHAnsari7

Hindustan Hamara Watan RT @ashokgehlot51: Mr Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people proves they can’t thrive without po… 12 seconds ago

Elizatweetz

Elizabeth Mondal @srivatsayb Basically, Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people and joined hands with a fascist party who is ru… https://t.co/aFWDRA7O0Z 42 seconds ago

JaminAktar

Md jamin aktar RT @htTweets: Jyotiraditya Scindia betrayed the trust of people, as well as ideology: Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Ge… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.