Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology. Many Congress leaders referred to the 1857 revolt against the East India Company and the role of the Scindia royals back then as well as Vijaya Raje Scindia's switch from the Congress in 1967. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend