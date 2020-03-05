Global  

Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology. Many Congress leaders referred to the 1857 revolt against the East India Company and the role of the Scindia royals back then as well as Vijaya Raje Scindia's switch from the Congress in 1967.
0
A shell-shocked Congress, in a largely symbolic move of no consequence, expelled Mr. Scindia on charges of anti-party activities
Hindu

Personal ambition played major part in Scindia's decision: Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday said ideology did not matter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, and claimed that "political convenience" and "personal ambition"...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

