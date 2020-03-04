Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP; Madhya Pradesh government in deep crisis

Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP; Madhya Pradesh government in deep crisis

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* In a blow to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a prominent and promising young face of the organisation, resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by resignations of 22 party MLAs loyal to him, bringing the Kamal Nath government on the brink...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56

 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES. BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News [Video]Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News

A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:10Published

Watch: Congress Vs BJP over horse-trading allegations in Madhya Pradesh [Video]Watch: Congress Vs BJP over horse-trading allegations in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh’s Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari accused senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being the mastermind behind the alleged horse-trading politics in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Not interested in toppling Madhya Pradesh government

*Bhopal:* Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh is the internal matter of the Congress...
Mid-Day

Analysis | Jyotiraditya Scindia revolt a likely turning point in tussle within Congress

The episode is also indicative of the drift within the party and the leadership’s inability to take quick decisions
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.