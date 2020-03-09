18 new coronavirus cases across India, Kerala put under lockdown
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () India’s count of coronavirus cases rose by 18 to 62 with eight testing positive from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka and one from J&K on Tuesday. A Pune couple, their daughter, one of their co-travellers from a group of 40 on a Dubai trip, and the cab driver who drove the family from Mumbai to Pune on March 1 on their return were among the five confirmed cases in Pune.
As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it. Next we discuss some precautions that need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus especially keeping in mind the festival of Holi...
