US, Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft

Hindu Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Russian aircraft entered and remained in the air defense identification zone, a security perimeter in international airspace, for about four hours
Recent related news from verified sources

RAF fighter jets see off Russian military aircraft in Scotland

Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft on Saturday after they tried to enter British airspace, the Ministry of Defence has said.
Belfast Telegraph

Six RAF Typhoon Jets Intercept Russian Planes as They Reach the Scottish Territory

Six RAF Typhoon Jets Intercept Russian Planes as They Reach the Scottish TerritoryThe RAF interceptors are active in blunting intrusions by non-NATO airplanes. Most sorties are about keeping other nation’s aircraft for UK airspace.
HNGN

