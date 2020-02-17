Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Congress leaders slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology

Congress leaders slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology.
Hitting out at Scindia, many Congress leaders referred to the 1857 revolt against the East India Company and the role of the Scindia royals back...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP 01:52

 Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2 [Video]Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2

Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:45Published

‘Fighting for people’s issues my dharm’: Jyotiraditya Scindia [Video]‘Fighting for people’s issues my dharm’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has lashed out at the MP government yet again. Scindia reiterated his threat to hit the streets if the promises made in the manifesto were not fulfilled.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid Madhya Pradesh tussle

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the...
Zee News

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid Madhya Pradesh tussle

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrweWorld

Crwe World Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress leaders slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, say he chose #39;personal ambition#39; https://t.co/9RDamYTGS6 1 hour ago

OnlyStockTips

OnlyStockTips Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress leaders slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, say he chose… https://t.co/KAUqz1N5OR 1 hour ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress leaders slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, say he chose #39;personal ambition#39;… https://t.co/psOzjaUPeQ 1 hour ago

A2znews_org

A2ZNews Congress Leaders Slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, Say He Chose Personal Ambition Over Ideology – Many ---read more https://t.co/PGSHfAKbGT 1 hour ago

ManojSharmaBpl

Manoj Sharma RT @news18dotcom: "Joining hands with the BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leader's self-indulgent political ambitio… 2 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com "Joining hands with the BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leader's self-indulgent political a… https://t.co/z5vD8mXJRx 3 hours ago

RoPJJonesRobin1

Robin-Cong, RSS stay away Congress Slams Jyotiraditya Scindia, Accuse Him Of "Personal Ambition" https://t.co/wY7LLW1zd6 Shared via NDTV Ne… https://t.co/8RrqmqQm0a 4 hours ago

TambaramAIPC

Tambaram AIPC Congress Slams Jyotiraditya Scindia, Accuse Him Of "Personal Ambition" https://t.co/d09vXKQYaC Shared via NDTV Ne… https://t.co/rVliQbkuQP 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.