Congress leaders slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology.
Hitting out at Scindia, many Congress leaders referred to the 1857 revolt against the East India Company and the role of the Scindia royals back...
Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year....