Crisis-hit Congress to shift its MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a bid to keep its flock together, the crisis-hit Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 92 MLAs either to Jaipur or some other place. "We are going to take our 92 MLAs and those supporting our Madhya Pradesh government to a hotel," a Congress leader said on Wednesday. The legislators would be taken either to Jaipur or some other Congress-ruled state like Chhattisgarh 👓 View full article

