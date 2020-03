Kerala CM asks Narendra Modi to withdraw mandatory health certificate circular for Indians stuck in Italy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the circular that mandates person travelling from Italy to India to obtain a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19. He said that many Indians are stranded in the Airports in Italy as they are not able to board ...



