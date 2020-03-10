Congress failed to gauge Scindia's loyal following
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Though Scindia had adopted a rebellious tone over the last couple of months, the state Congress was convinced that he would not be able to garner support of more than five MLAs, that too from his turf of Gwalior-Guna. What actually transpired - with over 20 MLAs set to quit Congress now along with Scindia and join BJP - has shocked the MP state unit.
Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year....
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded sought a floor test to prove majority in the Assembly in the forthcoming session. He accused the BJP of holding Congress..
DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA..