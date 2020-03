Coronavirus cases rise to 60 in India; Kerala reports 8 more cases

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The number of novel coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 60, with 10 more positive cases -- eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported since Tuesday's update, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article



