Coronavirus cases rise to 60 in India; Kerala reports 8 more cases

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The number of novel coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 60, with 10 more positive cases -- eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported since Tuesday's update, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
18 new coronavirus cases across India, Kerala put under lockdown

India’s count of coronavirus cases rose by 18 to 62 with eight testing positive from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka and one from J&K on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

Delhi resident, 3-yr-old in Kerala among 7 new cases as corona count reaches 46

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India touched 46 on Monday with seven more persons testing positive since Sunday — two in Pune and one each from...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

