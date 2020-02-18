Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Code of Criminal Procedure (India) > Section 144 imposed in Delhi 276 times in last 3 years: Govt

Section 144 imposed in Delhi 276 times in last 3 years: Govt

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The home ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that there had been 276 instances of imposition of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits assembly of four or more people in a given area, in Delhi during the last three years. It, however, added that there no lathi-charge was reported during the imposition of Section 144 during this period.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord [Video]

Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord

Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord who offers no welcome or WiFi, makes all customers including Prince Harry serve themselves and has a cat - called HITLER.   Steve..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport [Video]

Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport

A table tennis coach who turns 80 this year says he is so devoted to the sport - that he never got married. Chris Town, 79, has been thrilling table tennis courts around the globe since he was just..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

What causes an ice age to end

What causes an ice age to endMelbourne, Australia (SPX) Mar 14, 2020 New University of Melbourne research has revealed that ice ages over the last million years ended when the tilt angle...
Terra Daily


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.