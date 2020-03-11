Covid-19: Visas suspended, foreign airlines to cancel, cut flights to India
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Foreign airlines are likely to significantly reduce flights to India, through a mix of cancellations and frequency reductions on different routes, with India suspending most existing visas till April 15, 2020. Demand for travel out of India will also reduce as the health ministry asked Indians to avoid non-essential travel abroad.
