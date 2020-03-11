Global  

Scindia joins BJP, say India's future safe in Modi's hands

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Jyotiraditya Scindia formally joined BJP on Wednesday, welcomed by party president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Scindia said that Congress had lost the capacity to assess and analyse ground realities. Scindia was named BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee from Madhya Pradesh soon after. He thanked PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for giving him a platform to serve people.
 Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year.

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA HAS BEEN NAMED BY THE BJP FOR ONE OF THE TWO RAJYA SABHA SEATS FROM MADHYA PRADESH DUE FOR ELECTIONS LATER THIS MONTH. THE ANNOUNCEMENT CAME SHORTLY AFTER HE JOINED THE BJP.

