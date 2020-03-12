Ally Shiv Sena schools Congress over Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation

Global  

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Just a day after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party to join BJP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday (March 12) asserted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra is not facing any threat of collapse. Notably, CM Thackeray is running a coalition government in Maharashtra in alliance wth Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.
News video: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP 01:52

 Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year....

