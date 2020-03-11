Coronavirus: World walls off as leaders warn viral pandemic will worsen
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () An official designation of "pandemic" from the WHO, a dramatic halt to much travel between the United States and 26 European countries, and infections among Hollywood, sports and politics personalities. All of it came against a backdrop of plunging world economies that left people from all walks of life hurting and increasingly closed off from one another.
WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic...